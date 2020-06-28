The Sugu Pavithra YouTube channel has more than 741,000 subscribers. Photo: YouTube
Malaysian home chef S. Pavithra shoots to YouTube fame with humble meals

  • The husband-and-wife run Sugu Pavithra YouTube channel features wholesome dishes, such as mutton curry and sweet-and-sour chicken, in a simple home set-up
  • With 740,000 subscribers, the couple’s household income has risen nearly nine-fold and they plan to open a restaurant next year
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 4:00pm, 28 Jun, 2020

