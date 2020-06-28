James Au of the Lazy Panda restaurant in Bangkok. Photo: Vincent Vichit-Vadakan
Hongkongers’ son brings American-style Chinese food to Bangkok
- James Au never thought he’d follow in his parents’ footsteps and open a restaurant. Then he noticed the Thai capital’s lack of Chinese-American food
- The result was Lazy Panda, an eatery that builds on Au’s family history – with culinary roots stretching back to Hong Kong, via Minneapolis and Alaska
Topic | Thailand
