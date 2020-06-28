Grab hired 64,000 drivers over the course of the six-week lockdown. Photo: Xinhua


Bangkok’s coronavirus lockdown fuelled food-delivery wars. Will players survive?

  • During coronavirus lockdown, business boomed for the established firms while also creating irresistible incentives for new players
  • Restrictions have been eased in recent weeks but competition in the increasingly lucrative food-delivery sector shows no sign of cooling
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Vincent Vichit-Vadakan
Updated: 12:10pm, 28 Jun, 2020

