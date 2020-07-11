Blackpink broke multiple Guinness World Records with the launch of their single How You Like That last month. Photo: HandoutBlackpink broke multiple Guinness World Records with the launch of their single How You Like That last month. Photo: Handout
With BTS and Blackpink, can K-pop finally break into the US market?

  • The South Korean cultural export has come a long way since BoA became the first artist of the genre to chart on the Billboard 200 in 2009
  • Record-breaking performances from the two biggest names in K-pop – and recent political activism – have it well on its way to household recognition
David Lee
Updated: 6:00pm, 11 Jul, 2020

