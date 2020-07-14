Batik is the art of decorating textiles with wax and dye. Photo: ShutterstockBatik is the art of decorating textiles with wax and dye. Photo: Shutterstock
Batik is the art of decorating textiles with wax and dye. Photo: Shutterstock
Batik claim by China’s state news agency wades into Indonesia-Malaysia rivalry, sparks uproar

  • Xinhua released a video saying batik is a traditional craft ‘common among ethnic groups in China’, sparking protests by Indonesians on social media
  • There are long-standing disputes over the origins of food and traditions such as batik, rendang and nasi lemak among Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore
Randy Mulyanto
Updated: 6:24pm, 14 Jul, 2020

