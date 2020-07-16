The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women met Waziran Chhachhar’s family on July 6 to provide support to seek justice for her death. Photo: Facebook
#JusticeforWaziran: killing of Pakistani woman after ‘watta satta’ marriage deal goes awry sparks anger
- The battered body of pregnant mum Waziran Chhachhar was found by a motorway, in an incident that sparked outrage on social media
- She was allegedly killed after her husband’s family turned their backs on a bride-exchange agreement involving two 12-year-olds
Topic | Pakistan
