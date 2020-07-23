A handout photo provided by South Korea’s Everland theme park shows giant panda Ai Bao with her newborn cub. Photo: Handout / EverlandA handout photo provided by South Korea’s Everland theme park shows giant panda Ai Bao with her newborn cub. Photo: Handout / Everland
South Korea zoo welcomes first-ever giant panda cub born in country

  • The cub’s mother, seven-year-old Ai Bao, conceived in March after mating with nine-year-old Le Bao at the theme park and gave birth on Monday night
  • Both parents arrived in South Korea from China on a 15-year loan in 2016 – seen as a symbol of goodwill aimed at fostering relations
Updated: 1:24pm, 23 Jul, 2020

