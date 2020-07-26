Indian-Chinese food at the award-winning Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. Photo: Divyang SaxenaIndian-Chinese food at the award-winning Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. Photo: Divyang Saxena
Indian-Chinese food at the award-winning Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. Photo: Divyang Saxena
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

The real heat in India-China ties: Desi Chinese food, from Sichuan dosas to chicken Manchurian

  • Stories abound as to how this hybridisation of cuisines came to be, yet it remains steadfastly popular in India and is constantly evolving
  • The differences largely stem from chefs adapting the food for local tastes, as well as the difficulties faced trying to procure authentic Chinese ingredients
Topic |   India
Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal

Updated: 4:00pm, 26 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian-Chinese food at the award-winning Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. Photo: Divyang SaxenaIndian-Chinese food at the award-winning Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. Photo: Divyang Saxena
Indian-Chinese food at the award-winning Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Hotel in New Delhi. Photo: Divyang Saxena
READ FULL ARTICLE