New Netflix hit ‘Indian Matchmaking’ isn’t a hit with Indian matchmakers

  • Some say it promotes false perceptions, paints the country in an anachronistic light and focuses too much on traditional, orthodox views
  • Though for others the show holds a mirror up to the ugly side of arranged marriages – and there are fears it could be bad for business
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 4:28pm, 28 Jul, 2020

Sima Taparia, foreground centre, is the titular match arranger in Netflix’s new hit series 'Indian Matchmaking'. Photo: NetflixSima Taparia, foreground centre, is the titular match arranger in Netflix’s new hit series 'Indian Matchmaking'. Photo: Netflix
