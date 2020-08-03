A screengrab taken from one of the 'body-sharming' adverts Aoi Murata and thousands like her want removed from YouTube in Japan. Photo: YouTubeA screengrab taken from one of the 'body-sharming' adverts Aoi Murata and thousands like her want removed from YouTube in Japan. Photo: YouTube
A screengrab taken from one of the 'body-sharming' adverts Aoi Murata and thousands like her want removed from YouTube in Japan. Photo: YouTube
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Japan’s ‘body-shaming’ manga adverts fuel online outrage, but maybe that’s the point

  • A slew of ‘harder hitting’ adverts playing on young people’s insecurities and self esteem have appeared on Japanese social media, prompting a backlash
  • Thousands have signed an online petition calling for their removal, but controversy could be what the advertisers were courting all along
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:10am, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A screengrab taken from one of the 'body-sharming' adverts Aoi Murata and thousands like her want removed from YouTube in Japan. Photo: YouTubeA screengrab taken from one of the 'body-sharming' adverts Aoi Murata and thousands like her want removed from YouTube in Japan. Photo: YouTube
A screengrab taken from one of the 'body-sharming' adverts Aoi Murata and thousands like her want removed from YouTube in Japan. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE