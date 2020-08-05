Zombie movies, like the follow-up to ‘Train to Busan’ are proving popular in the post-pandemic world. Photo: Instagram
Korean K-dramas and Hallyu films are #Alive and well, but Bollywood hits rock Bellbottom amid coronavirus slump
- South Korea’s film and television scene is coming back to life, thanks to newly relatable zombie flicks and stringent health measures
- But production in India’s Bollywood has slowed to a historic standstill as some productions resort to online releases
Topic | Asian cinema
