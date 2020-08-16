Indian Hindu devotees offer prayers to Lord Balaji, known as the 'Visa God', at the Chilkur Balaji Temple near Hyderabad. Photo: AFP
Praying to the visa gods: why Indians hoping to study or work abroad visit ‘visa temples’
- Every year, hundreds of thousands of Indians undertake pilgrimages to four popular ‘visa temples’ seeking divine intervention in getting a prized visa
- One of these temples is in tech hub Hyderabad, which sends more students to the United States than almost any other place in the world
