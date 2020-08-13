Government data shows that 68,161 foreigners moved to Tokyo last year while only 67,301 Japanese did. Photo: SCMP
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

As more foreigners move to Tokyo, why are many Japanese wanting to leave?

  • Tokyo has 551,000 foreigners with most coming from China, South Korea and Vietnam. They eclipsed the number of Japanese moving there last year
  • The coronavirus pandemic may change this year’s figure, while teleworking means more Japanese are keen to move out of the city to rural areas
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:59am, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Government data shows that 68,161 foreigners moved to Tokyo last year while only 67,301 Japanese did. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE