Newcastle United are known as ‘The Magpies’ for their black and white home strip. Photo: AFP
Why do Singapore’s Loh cousins want to buy Newcastle United Football Club?

  • With backgrounds in banking, businesses worth billions and links to Barack Obama they are the latest Crazy Rich Asians with Premier League ambitions
  • In swooping on the club, analysts say their Bellagraph Nova Group is also being a canny Magpie: soccer can be a ‘sexy’ – and rewarding – investment
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 9:06pm, 19 Aug, 2020

