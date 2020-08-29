Crown Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako, arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in April last year. Photo: AFP
Let a woman become emperor to avoid future Japan succession crisis, defence minister says

  • A dwindling pool of heirs to the Chrysanthemum Throne is endangering the country’s monarchy, given its current reliance upon male primogeniture
  • Defence Minister Taro Kono says an empress could be the answer, but Japan’s social conservatives prefer a more roundabout approach

Julian Ryall
Updated: 11:11am, 29 Aug, 2020

