Crown Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and his wife Masako, arrives at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in April last year. Photo: AFP
Let a woman become emperor to avoid future Japan succession crisis, defence minister says
- A dwindling pool of heirs to the Chrysanthemum Throne is endangering the country’s monarchy, given its current reliance upon male primogeniture
- Defence Minister Taro Kono says an empress could be the answer, but Japan’s social conservatives prefer a more roundabout approach
