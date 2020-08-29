Though kitty parties began as at-home gatherings, many groups now choose to meet in restaurants and hotels. Photo: Instagram
Kitty parties: a sisterhood of savings empowering Indian women
- From their humble beginnings as a way for displaced women to access credit, kitty parties have evolved into an integral part of their members’ lives
- Though often derided as antifeminist, psychologists say they can provide women with vital support networks and help them practise self-care
