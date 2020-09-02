Yoshimasa Higashihara, an assistant manager with Japan Airlines, enjoys a ‘workation’ in Osaka. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: work obsessed Japanese learn to take things easy, with a ‘workation’
- Tokyo hopes by encouraging people to take working vacations it can help the domestic travel industry and the wider economy recover from Covid-19
- The idea is also helping the country’s notoriously hard workers to overcome feelings of guilt about taking time off
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Yoshimasa Higashihara, an assistant manager with Japan Airlines, enjoys a ‘workation’ in Osaka. Photo: Handout