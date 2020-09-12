The Madras Club, founded in 1832, is one of India’s oldest colonial-era clubs. Photo: Handout
At India’s colonial-era clubs, allure of elite membership trumps archaic rules
- The members-only clubs were established in the late 1800s by the British as a place for white men to socialise
- Today, only the who’s who in India are allowed to join these clubs, some of which continue preserving rules such as banning women from having voting rights
Topic | India
The Madras Club, founded in 1832, is one of India’s oldest colonial-era clubs. Photo: Handout