Women wearing masks buy pork at a market in Phnom Penh on September 15. The draft legislation includes a provision banning face masks. Photo: AFP
Cambodia’s ‘sexy’ clothing ban could criminalise face masks, speaking loudly and homelessness too

  • Wide-ranging draft legislation has been flagged by 65 civil society groups for its potential to be used against vulnerable groups in violation of their rights
  • As well as revealing clothing, it contains provisions limiting alcohol sales and suggested bans on begging and face masks – despite Covid-19

Danielle Keeton-Olsen

Updated: 12:07pm, 26 Sep, 2020

