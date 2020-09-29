Taro Kono, the newly named minister in charge of administrative and regulatory reform, pictured at a news conference in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Taro Kono wants to end Japan’s reliance on boomer-era tech – but ditching the fax won’t be easy
- From ‘hanko’ personal seals to the ubiquitous fax machine, much of Japanese corporate and bureaucratic life seems to be perpetually stuck in the 1980s
- The new administrative and regulatory reform minister is trying to drag the country into the 21st century, but an army of petty bureaucrats stands in his way
Topic | Japan
Taro Kono, the newly named minister in charge of administrative and regulatory reform, pictured at a news conference in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: EPA