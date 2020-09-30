Yuko Takeuchi had an overseas following after appearing as the female Japanese Sherlock Holmes in 2018’s Miss Sherlock. Photo: AFP
Japan’s entertainment industry reels from Yuko Takeuchi’s suicide, exposing its ‘brutal’ nature
- The death of the ‘Miss Sherlock’ star was the latest in a string of high-profile suicides by celebrities in the country, after the likes of Hana Kimura and Sei Ashina
- An entertainers’ association has called on the government to reform the industry and address mental health issues, but the plea has fallen on deaf ears
