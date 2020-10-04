Indian-Americans at an event featuring US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi in Texas on September 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
In the US, Indian IT workers from Dalit caste still face discrimination
- Amid rising public outrage in India at the crimes committed against women from India’s lowest castes, Indian Dalits in the US are also facing discrimination
- Activists say casteist values not only continue to thrive among the Indian diaspora, they could even translate into anti-blackness in the US
Indian-Americans at an event featuring US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi in Texas on September 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg