Indian-Americans at an event featuring US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi in Texas on September 22, 2019. Photo: BloombergIndian-Americans at an event featuring US President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi in Texas on September 22, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
In the US, Indian IT workers from Dalit caste still face discrimination

  • Amid rising public outrage in India at the crimes committed against women from India’s lowest castes, Indian Dalits in the US are also facing discrimination
  • Activists say casteist values not only continue to thrive among the Indian diaspora, they could even translate into anti-blackness in the US

Payal Mohta
Payal Mohta in Mumbai

Updated: 6:15pm, 4 Oct, 2020

