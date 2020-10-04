Believers pray to Ai Khai’s statue in the Wat Chedi temple. Photo: Facebook
In Thailand, ‘Egg Boy’ believers ask temple-dwelling spirit to grant their wishes
- Hundreds of thousands of visitors are flocking to a temple in the country’s south to see if a mysterious child spirit can make their dreams come true
- The popularity of ‘Egg Boy’ has been a boon to the local tourism industry but critics dismiss it as a religious fad designed to monetise superstition at a time of unrest
Topic | Thailand
Believers pray to Ai Khai’s statue in the Wat Chedi temple. Photo: Facebook