The Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTube
Thailand’s erotic Boys Love TV dramas are a hit with Indonesians, gay and straight
- BL TV series are Thai romance dramas depicting relationships between male characters, inspired by yaoi, a Japanese form of homoerotic fiction enjoyed by women
- In Indonesia, where homosexuality is frowned upon, LGBT people have found positive reinforcement by seeing gay relationships portrayed as normal
Indonesia
