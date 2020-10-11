The Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTubeThe Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTube
The Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTube
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Thailand’s erotic Boys Love TV dramas are a hit with Indonesians, gay and straight

  • BL TV series are Thai romance dramas depicting relationships between male characters, inspired by yaoi, a Japanese form of homoerotic fiction enjoyed by women
  • In Indonesia, where homosexuality is frowned upon, LGBT people have found positive reinforcement by seeing gay relationships portrayed as normal

Topic |   Indonesia
Johannes Nugroho

Updated: 2:00pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTubeThe Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTube
The Thai Boys Love TV show 2gether: The Series has a strong following among Thai and international fans. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE