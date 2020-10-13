A Japanese couple strolls through Kyoto. Husbands and wives surveyed in the country said the most common issue they kept secret from each other had to do with money. Photo: EPAA Japanese couple strolls through Kyoto. Husbands and wives surveyed in the country said the most common issue they kept secret from each other had to do with money. Photo: EPA
‘Several million yen’ and Botox: married Japanese confess to hiding at least one major secret from their spouse

  • A new survey by Tokyo-based Matsui Securities Co. shows that 32 per cent of husbands and wives across the country keep some issues on the down low
  • Money came top of all secrets, with women more vague than men as to the sources of their earnings and how much money they keep stashed away

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Oct, 2020

