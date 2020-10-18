Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

India fears Diwali celebrations will bring surge in coronavirus

  • As festival season approaches, health experts fear India’s modest success of recent weeks is about to turn a corner
  • Kerala’s response to Covid-19 had been praised by the UN as recently as June, but since the 10-day Onam festival it has become India’s worst-hit state

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon

Updated: 4:21pm, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE