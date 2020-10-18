Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
India fears Diwali celebrations will bring surge in coronavirus
- As festival season approaches, health experts fear India’s modest success of recent weeks is about to turn a corner
- Kerala’s response to Covid-19 had been praised by the UN as recently as June, but since the 10-day Onam festival it has become India’s worst-hit state
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Indians celebrate Diwali at the Sikh Temple in Wan Chai. Photo: K.Y. Cheng