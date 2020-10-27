A couple outside a Tokyo cinema waiting to purchase tickets for Demon Slayer. Photo: Reuters A couple outside a Tokyo cinema waiting to purchase tickets for Demon Slayer. Photo: Reuters
A couple outside a Tokyo cinema waiting to purchase tickets for Demon Slayer. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

In Japan, ‘Demon Slayer’ kills at box office as movie-goers seek coronavirus escape

  • The animated film, based on a popular manga series, set a weekend opening record and continues to do scorching business
  • Its success has been attributed to real-life parallels to its escapist theme, with people shaking off concerns about Covid-19 to flock to cinemas

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 7:17am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A couple outside a Tokyo cinema waiting to purchase tickets for Demon Slayer. Photo: Reuters A couple outside a Tokyo cinema waiting to purchase tickets for Demon Slayer. Photo: Reuters
A couple outside a Tokyo cinema waiting to purchase tickets for Demon Slayer. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE