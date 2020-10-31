Shuri Castle after fire gutted its main buildings last year. Photo: Kyodo
One year after Okinawa’s historic Shuri Castle was destroyed by fire, rebuilding plans confirmed
- The 12th-century fortifications made Shuri the centre of politics, diplomacy and culture in the Ryukyu kingdom, which was annexed by Japan in 1879
- Original plans and photos dated from 1712 will be used to rebuild it, this time fitted with fire detection equipment, alarms and automated sprinkler systems
