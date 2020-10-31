Shuri Castle after fire gutted its main buildings last year. Photo: Kyodo Shuri Castle after fire gutted its main buildings last year. Photo: Kyodo
Shuri Castle after fire gutted its main buildings last year. Photo: Kyodo
One year after Okinawa’s historic Shuri Castle was destroyed by fire, rebuilding plans confirmed

  • The 12th-century fortifications made Shuri the centre of politics, diplomacy and culture in the Ryukyu kingdom, which was annexed by Japan in 1879
  • Original plans and photos dated from 1712 will be used to rebuild it, this time fitted with fire detection equipment, alarms and automated sprinkler systems

Julian Ryall
Updated: 9:00am, 31 Oct, 2020

