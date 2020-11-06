Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo: Neeta Lal
Pakistan highlights Bollywood links with Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar museum project in Peshawar
- Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were born in Peshawar before the partition of India in 1947. They found fame during the 1950s and 60s in Bollywood
- Their sprawling but dilapidated ancestral homes are now set to become museums as part of a project to revive the city’s cultural heritage
Topic | Pakistan
