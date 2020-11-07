Residents of Naha, Okinawa, take part in a festival evoking the culture of the Ryukyu Dynasty era. Photo: Kyodo Residents of Naha, Okinawa, take part in a festival evoking the culture of the Ryukyu Dynasty era. Photo: Kyodo
In Okinawa, Ryukyu royalty descendant stands firm on independence from Japan

  • Self-rule campaigner aims for prefecture’s freedom to choose its own security alliances and diplomatic ties
  • An independent Ryukyu would create a ‘recreation centre’ that would welcome warships from every nearby nation, including North Korea

Julian Ryall
Updated: 10:01am, 7 Nov, 2020

