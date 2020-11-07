A woman at a temple in southern India getting her hair sheared in an act of veneration. Photo: Kalpana Sunder A woman at a temple in southern India getting her hair sheared in an act of veneration. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
A woman at a temple in southern India getting her hair sheared in an act of veneration. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

India’s sacred hair harvest: a spiritual (and profitable) journey from temple to global markets

  • Ancient Andhra Pradesh temple generates millions of dollars annually from operation that takes devotees’ hair and sells in online auctions
  • The hair is cleaned, untangled and sorted by Indian companies that export the finished product to wig-making firms in Hong Kong and China

Topic |   India
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 2:27pm, 7 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman at a temple in southern India getting her hair sheared in an act of veneration. Photo: Kalpana Sunder A woman at a temple in southern India getting her hair sheared in an act of veneration. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
A woman at a temple in southern India getting her hair sheared in an act of veneration. Photo: Kalpana Sunder
READ FULL ARTICLE