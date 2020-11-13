Many more Americans are yearning to give up pandemic madness, civil unrest and political uncertainty to move to New Zealand. Photo: Handout Many more Americans are yearning to give up pandemic madness, civil unrest and political uncertainty to move to New Zealand. Photo: Handout
Many more Americans are yearning to give up pandemic madness, civil unrest and political uncertainty to move to New Zealand. Photo: Handout
In one US-China battle, Americans have taken the lead: ‘golden’ visa applications to New Zealand

  • Coronavirus pandemic and political uncertainty combine to drive Americans’ interest in relocating
  • Americans now account for nearly half of applicants for New Zealand’s Investor Visa programme, while Chinese applications have tumbled

Joshua Mcdonald
Updated: 5:31am, 13 Nov, 2020

