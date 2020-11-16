A Rainbow Pride parade in Tokyo. In Japan, just 17.6 per cent of the LGBT community said they were open about their sexuality at work. Photo: AP A Rainbow Pride parade in Tokyo. In Japan, just 17.6 per cent of the LGBT community said they were open about their sexuality at work. Photo: AP
Japan’s LGBT community mostly stays in hiding at work, study finds

  • Only 18 per cent of sexual minorities in the country felt comfortable enough to come out to their colleagues
  • More than a third of companies now tailor policies for LGBT workers, and more local anti-discrimination laws are taking effect

Julian Ryall
Updated: 10:00am, 16 Nov, 2020

