Kim Dong-ok came up with Songdo American Town, a housing estate in the port city of Incheon that aims to help Korean-Americans resettle in their home country, after living in the US for 50 years. Photo: Handout
As their ‘American dream’ sours, Koreans in the US eye a return home
- For decades, South Koreans have seen the US as a land of opportunity, but many who emigrated there are now returning to the country of their birth
- Rule changes around dual citizenship are one motivating factor, as is the cost of health care and the lack of a sense of community in the ‘land of the free’
Topic | South Korea
