Some 15 per cent of Filipino girls are married before their 18th birthday, and 2 per cent are married before the age of 15. Photo: AP
The Philippines wants to outlaw child marriage. But in Muslim-majority Bangsamoro, change will be hard
- Proposed legislation banning marriages for children under 18 conflicts with the country’s Code of Muslim Personal Laws, under which girls as young as 13 can be married
- Experts say decades of war in the Bangsamoro region have caused an increase in child brides, while long-held cultural practices could prove difficult to shift
The Philippines
