Japanese police are expected to step up their investigations of sex cybercrimes to head off a growing trend. Photo: Kyodo Japanese police are expected to step up their investigations of sex cybercrimes to head off a growing trend. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese police are expected to step up their investigations of sex cybercrimes to head off a growing trend. Photo: Kyodo
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Celebrity deepfake porn cases in Japan point to rise in sex-related cybercrime

  • Three men arrested for selling manipulated images of unidentified actresses and singers have been charged with defamation
  • The arrests are seen as an effort by police to head off a potential flood of deepfake footage of what appears to be famous people doing things they never did

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:35pm, 20 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese police are expected to step up their investigations of sex cybercrimes to head off a growing trend. Photo: Kyodo Japanese police are expected to step up their investigations of sex cybercrimes to head off a growing trend. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese police are expected to step up their investigations of sex cybercrimes to head off a growing trend. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE