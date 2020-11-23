Chen Nianxi, who started writing about how Chinese people were learning to live with the virus in rural areas, is one of the participants in the biannual Global Migrant Festival. Photo: Handout
Amid pandemic, Global Migrant Festival offers workers a platform to tell their stories
- A Chinese demolition labourer turned poet is one of about 200 migrant workers sharing their experiences in a virtual arts and culture festival
- Migrant workers from India to Malaysia and Singapore have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chen Nianxi, who started writing about how Chinese people were learning to live with the virus in rural areas, is one of the participants in the biannual Global Migrant Festival. Photo: Handout