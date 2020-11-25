A typical wedding in India is usually an extravagant affair involving hundreds or even thousands of guests. Photo: WeddingNama
India’s lavish weddings, sidelined by the coronavirus, are back at the altar
- The country’s wedding industry is gearing up for a surge in business, despite updated Covid-19 restrictions capping celebrations at 200 people
- With auspicious dates available for a limited period, matchmakers are also scrambling to clear backlogs of postponed weddings
