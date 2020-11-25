Imelda Schweighart was crowned Miss Earth Philippines 2016. Photo: Instagram
In the Philippines, K-pop lovers unite against beauty queen who accused them of ‘losing their identity’
- Imelda Schweighart, who was Miss Earth Philippines 2016, claims Filipino K-pop fans are ‘losing their identity trying to be like Koreans’
- In response, the fans have spammed the budding singer’s YouTube page with K-pop song lyrics, and also attacked her musical taste
