Millen Cyrus, a trans woman Instagram influencer with a million followers, was held in a male detention cell. Photo: Instagram Millen Cyrus, a trans woman Instagram influencer with a million followers, was held in a male detention cell. Photo: Instagram
Anger in Indonesia after trans woman Instagram influencer placed in male jail cell

  • Millen Cyrus was arrested in North Jakarta on drugs charges on Sunday, and initially held in a men’s cell as her ID document states she is male
  • Activists say transgender women face harassment and abuse if detained, and their treatment shows the insensitivity towards LGBT people in the country

Topic |   LGBT
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 9:48am, 26 Nov, 2020

