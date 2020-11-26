Millen Cyrus, a trans woman Instagram influencer with a million followers, was held in a male detention cell. Photo: Instagram
Anger in Indonesia after trans woman Instagram influencer placed in male jail cell
- Millen Cyrus was arrested in North Jakarta on drugs charges on Sunday, and initially held in a men’s cell as her ID document states she is male
- Activists say transgender women face harassment and abuse if detained, and their treatment shows the insensitivity towards LGBT people in the country
Topic | LGBT
