Yu Huan was 22 years old when he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a money lender who had been attempting to shake down his mother. Photo: CCTV Yu Huan was 22 years old when he was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a money lender who had been attempting to shake down his mother. Photo: CCTV
Chinese man in notorious ‘case of the humiliated mother’ finally free following public outcry

  • Yu Huan, who defended his mother during a shakedown by loan sharks, was initially given a life sentence
  • It was reduced to five years after a public outcry and last week he walked free five months early. His case led to new guidelines on self-defence pleas

Topic |   Crime
Maria Siow
Updated: 11:30am, 28 Nov, 2020

