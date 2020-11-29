A still from Those 4 Years showing the family of a Chinese worker’s descendants in the Nilgiris. Photo: Joe Thomas Karackattu
The Chinese touch behind Indian tea: documentary shows sweeter side of historical ties
- ‘Those 4 Years’ examines role Chinese convicts and workers played in bringing tea cultivation to the Nilgiri mountain range in southern India
- The documentary, set to be released in Hong Kong in January, validates the little-known migratory link between the two countries, director says
Topic | Diplomacy
A still from Those 4 Years showing the family of a Chinese worker’s descendants in the Nilgiris. Photo: Joe Thomas Karackattu