In Indonesia, paranormal activity banned as shamans clash in search for missing children

  • After three children disappeared in North Sumatra on October 18, shamans from across Indonesia flocked to their village to perform rituals to find them
  • But their presence has angered the police, community and local shamans, who say spirits in the area are not cooperating because they’re unhappy

Aisyah LlewellynTonggo Simangunsong
Aisyah Llewellyn and Tonggo Simangunsong

Updated: 4:30pm, 28 Nov, 2020

The mothers of the three children who went missing from Naman Jahe village in Indonesia. They say they believe their children are still alive and are trying to stay positive. Photo: Aisyah Llewellyn
