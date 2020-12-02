A scene from Nike’s advertisement released on November 30, 2020. Photo: YouTube A scene from Nike’s advertisement released on November 30, 2020. Photo: YouTube
In Japan, Nike ad on racism, bullying sparks debate over foreign firm criticising social mores

  • The video depicts the experiences of three teenagers, including a biracial Japanese girl, who experience discrimination and bullying
  • While some people welcomed the message, others slammed the US company for passing judgment on Japan’s social and cultural values

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:30pm, 2 Dec, 2020

