Giant Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park. The Summer Olympic Games are expected to begin on July 23. Photo: Reuters
Japan eyes March opening for Asian tourists as coronavirus fears ease and Olympics loom
- The government is making plans to permit small groups to enter Japan from places that have the coronavirus under control, such as Taiwan, Vietnam and China
- Airlines including JAL and ANA are gearing up for increased business and are preparing more low-cost flights for short-haul trips
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Giant Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park. The Summer Olympic Games are expected to begin on July 23. Photo: Reuters