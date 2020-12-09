Giant Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park. The Summer Olympic Games are expected to begin on July 23. Photo: Reuters Giant Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park. The Summer Olympic Games are expected to begin on July 23. Photo: Reuters
Japan eyes March opening for Asian tourists as coronavirus fears ease and Olympics loom

  • The government is making plans to permit small groups to enter Japan from places that have the coronavirus under control, such as Taiwan, Vietnam and China
  • Airlines including JAL and ANA are gearing up for increased business and are preparing more low-cost flights for short-haul trips

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:40pm, 9 Dec, 2020

