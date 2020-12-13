The underground system in Osaka, where, like throughout Japan, some cars are reserved for women to prevent sexual harassment. Photo: Shutterstock
In Japan, #ActiveBystander campaign against sexual harassment hits men in the conscience
- YouTube videos by sex educator aimed at people on the sidelines of harassment events provoke outpouring of reactions
- ‘I cried when I watched this video’, one woman said. ‘When will society change so women do not need to defend ourselves?’
Topic | Social media
