Leon, Fusion MC's top-ranked B-boy, does a Nike freeze. Photo: David D. Lee
Breakdancing is going to be an Olympic sport. Will it give the South Korean scene a hand(stand)?
- Set to feature at the 2024 Paris Games, Korean B-boys and B-girls are hoping the inclusion will revitalise the country’s breakdancing culture
- While the country is ranked No 2 in the world and its crews and stars are renowned overseas, celebrity status at home is harder to come by
Topic | South Korea
