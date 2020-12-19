An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Da’i Syed’s rape and sex charge: a test from God for Malaysia’s celebrity reality TV Islamic preachers?
- The fall from grace of the young celebrity Islamic ‘preacher’ Syed Shah Iqmal shines the spotlight on an increasingly popular genre of reality TV
- Shows where handsome young men compete in reciting the Koran and preparing bodies for burial are modernising religion, but with sometimes unfortunate consequences
