An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Da’i Syed’s rape and sex charge: a test from God for Malaysia’s celebrity reality TV Islamic preachers?

  • The fall from grace of the young celebrity Islamic ‘preacher’ Syed Shah Iqmal shines the spotlight on an increasingly popular genre of reality TV
  • Shows where handsome young men compete in reciting the Koran and preparing bodies for burial are modernising religion, but with sometimes unfortunate consequences

Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 1:30pm, 19 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
An audience watches a live performance of the Malaysian reality TV competition ‘Young Imam’ in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE