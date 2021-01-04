The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP
The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP

Crime

This Week in Asia /  Lifestyle & Culture

Overseas Chinese in Japan warned on phone scams demanding bank transfers

  • The scammers often pretend to be from the Chinese embassy, and tell the recipients of the calls that their residency status is in danger of being revoked
  • In one case in October, a woman in the city of Kumagaya was tricked into transferring US$349,387 to the fraudsters

Topic |   Crime
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:31pm, 4 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP
The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE