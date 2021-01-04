The first phone fraud cases targeting overseas Chinese in Japan were reported in March last year but have been increasing in recent months. Illustration: SCMP
Crime
Overseas Chinese in Japan warned on phone scams demanding bank transfers
- The scammers often pretend to be from the Chinese embassy, and tell the recipients of the calls that their residency status is in danger of being revoked
- In one case in October, a woman in the city of Kumagaya was tricked into transferring US$349,387 to the fraudsters
