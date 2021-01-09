The US has accused Confucius Institutes of being a front for the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: AP The US has accused Confucius Institutes of being a front for the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: AP
When US anger rises at China’s Confucius Institutes, Southeast Asia thinks of the consequences

  • Accused by Trump of being a propaganda front for the Chinese Communist Party, Confucius Institutes around the world are under intense scrutiny
  • Asean minds are more open: to many, any political influence the institutes wield is balanced by the need to understand a top trade partner’s perspective

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jan, 2021

